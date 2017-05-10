41783
Proposed beluga bylaw

A new proposed amendment to the governing and display of live whales and dolphins in captivity has been released.

The Vancouver Park Board released a draft with a focus on the belugas living at the Vancouver Aquarium.

Currently there is a false killer whale, porpoise and white-sided dolphin housed at the aquarium. The amendments said the cetaceans can remain on display but cannot be included in shows or performances of any kind.

It also states that no new cetaceans would be permitted.

Currently, the bylaw states no cetaceans captured or taken from the wild can be kept in captivity unless it was caught prior to Sept. 1996, was living in a park prior to Sept. 1996, is a member of an endangered species and has approval by the board, or has been injured or in distress and is in need of assistance of rehabilitation to survive.

A new clause was added stating no person shall produce or present in a park show, performance or other form of entertainment which includes any cetaceans.

The board will vote during a meeting on May 15 and if approved, the new amendments would be in effect immediately.

The new amendments come on the heels of the deaths of resident beluga whales in November at the aquarium.

To read the full report click here.


— with files from CTV Vancouver.

