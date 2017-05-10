Busted with coke, meth

Photo: Contributed

A Prince George man is in cuffs after getting caught with weapons, cash and drugs.

On April 27, RCMP initiated a drug trafficking investigation of a Prince George resident.

On May 5, a search was conducted on a property in the 2100-block of Victoria Street where police found approximately one ounce of cocaine, approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine, brass knuckles (a prohibited weapon), nunchucks and one set of body armour.

Police also found approximately $5,000 in cash.

“One male and one female were arrested without incident during the search of the home,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

Mitchell Allen Crosby, 27, has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a court imposed condition, three counts of breach of a court imposed condition to not possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a prohibited substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

His next court date is scheduled for May 16, in Prince George Provincial Court. The female was released on a promise to appear.