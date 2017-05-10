41299

BC  

Busted with coke, meth

- | Story: 196732

A Prince George man is in cuffs after getting caught with weapons, cash and drugs.

On April 27, RCMP initiated a drug trafficking investigation of a Prince George resident.

On May 5, a search was conducted on a property in the 2100-block of Victoria Street where police found approximately one ounce of cocaine, approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine, brass knuckles (a prohibited weapon), nunchucks and one set of body armour.

Police also found approximately $5,000 in cash.

“One male and one female were arrested without incident during the search of the home,” said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

Mitchell Allen Crosby, 27, has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a court imposed condition, three counts of breach of a court imposed condition to not possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a prohibited substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

His next court date is scheduled for May 16, in Prince George Provincial Court. The female was released on a promise to appear.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42057
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42057
39389
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41050


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...

38100