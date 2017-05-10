Woman hit by boat trailer

Photo: Google Street View

Vancouver police are looking for a driver who may have been in an accident and didn't realize it.

Investigators would like to speak with the driver of a pickup that was pulling a boat trailer Sunday night in East Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette said about 11:15 p.m. on May 7, a 42-year-old woman was walking along Prior Street when she was struck near Malkin Avenue by a truck pulling a large, empty boat trailer. The truck continued driving east on Prior Street. The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Witnesses believe the truck had just made an eastbound turn from Malkin Avenue onto Prior Street before the trailer ran over the woman. Due to the size of the truck and trailer, it is possible the driver was unaware he had hit someone,” said Doucette.

The truck was described as a large, older model, blue Ford F-350, pulling an empty commercial-sized boat trailer with multiple wheels on each side.

“We have spoken with several people who witnessed the collision and it’s is quite possible the driver of this truck wasn’t even aware that he’d hit someone,” said Doucette. “We are asking the driver, or anyone who may have seen the truck and trailer in the area, to contact us and help piece together what happened.”

The driver, or anyone with information about this collision, or is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2989 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.