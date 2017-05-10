Voters left unhappy

Photo: Insights West

The extremely close provincial election has left a large proportion of the electorate unhappy, a new Insights West poll reveals.

The online survey of almost 700 voters found more than half would be upset if the BC Liberals assembled a majority (57 per cent) or minority (53 per cent) government. Similarly high proportions of voters would feel upset if the NDP were to govern in a majority (52 per cent) or minority (50 per cent) scenario.

A formal coalition between the Liberals and BC Greens would upset 49 per cent of voters, and slightly fewer (45 per cent) would be upset with a coalition featuring the NDP and Greens.

A merger between the NDP and Green Party is also contentious, with 40 per cent of respondents saying this would make them happy, and 43 per cent saying they would be upset.

Two-in-five voters (41%) say that they don't like the leader of the party they voted for, but felt the party seemed like the best option at this time.

“Voters of all political stripes are urging whoever forms the next government to take action on issues such as mental health and big money in politics,” said Insights West vice-president Mario Canseco. “There is also an appetite for electoral reform, particularly from those who cast ballots for the New Democrats and the Greens.”

The idea of voting strategically was not as popular in this election as it was in the 2015 federal election.

Just one-in-four voters (26 per cent) said they voted for the candidate in their riding who had the best chance of defeating a party they dislike, even if the candidate they voted for was not their first preference.