Highway 1 fatal crash

Photo: Contributed

A tragic three-vehicle crash on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke last Saturday left one man dead and another man with serious injuries. All of those involved were from Alberta.

The BC Coroner's Service has taken the lead in the investigation, and is being assisted by Revelstoke RCMP and the Trans Canada East Traffic Services division.

On May 6th, 2017 at approximately 4:20 p.m., police and emergency services personnel responded to a three vehicle collision near Albert Canyon.

According to investigators, the scene examination showed that the collision occurred in an S curve portion of the road and involved a loaded eastbound commercial motor vehicle, a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a boat and a westbound empty logging truck.

The 59-year-old male driver of the eastbound commercial motor vehicle from Calgary was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the empty logging truck from Grande Prairie suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital in Kamloops.

The male driver in the pickup and three members of his family received minor injuries that were treated at the scene. The family came from Acme, Alberta.

Police said the investigation is continuing.