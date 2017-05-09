Website lists road closures

Photo: Contributed

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has launched a website to let the public know what roads impacted by flooding.

The information on this website covers roads that aren’t major thoroughfares that are covered by drivebc.com.

Numerous roads throughout the province have been damaged or closed entirely because of the recent rain storms that have soaked the B.C. Interior.

Debbie Sell, TNRD Emergency Operations Centre, encouraged people to use the site before travelling.