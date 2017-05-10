Dozens of piglets rescued

Photo: CTV

Dozens of piglets and pregnant sows were given over to the SPCA on Monday.

The pigs were surrendered after their owner was evicted from a Ladysmith property.

“I understand he’d been given ample opportunity and advance notice that he needed to make alternate arrangements and hadn’t done so,” said SPCA cruelty investigator Tina Heary.

The animals are being accommodated at the Cowichan branch of the SPCA.

The pigs range from piglets to weaners, or juvenile pigs, to four sows that are pregnant.

One sow gave birth to five piglets the morning it was surrendered. All of the animals appear to be in good health.

Those interested in adopting the pigs should contact Cowichan and District SPCA branch in Duncan at 250-746-4646 for more information.

– with files from CTV Vancouver