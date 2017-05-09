Speeder had gun

41776
A Surrey man pulled over for speeding is now facing firearms charges after a gun was found in his vehicle.

Members of the RCMP's Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit/Uniform Gang Enforcement Team were conducting routine patrols in the area of 132nd Street and 104th Avenue in Surrey on May 5th.

Officers observed a black Acura TL speeding and stopped the driver.

After a check of the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded 40 calibre firearm, a magazine with ammunition, a ski mask and gloves in the centre console, police reported.

Gurkamal Singh Khakh, 19, was arrested and later charged with failure to comply with order, two counts of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm with altered or removed serial number, two counts of a carrying a loaded restricted weapon, one count of occupying a vehicle knowing firearm is present, and possession while no license and/or registration.

Kakh is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Wednesday. The RCMP did say whether he was a member of a criminal gang.

