Photo: Google Street View

A trucker and some Good Samaritans managed to avoid disaster when they put out a fire in a big rig.

On May 9th, 2017 at 1p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a semi trailer unit on fire at the Chase pullout on the Trans Canada Highway.

The Chase fire department was dispatched, but upon arrival it was found that the driver and passersby had used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.