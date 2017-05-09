More thunderstorms coming

Photo: Contributed

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout large parts of the Southern Interior later this week.

Meteorologists are expecting a cold front to stall over the region late Thursday, before moving transitioning out on Friday. Rain and the threat of thunderstorms are likely, beginning late Thursday.

The public is advised to remain well clear of quickly flowing water and riverbanks, as the heavy rain combined with snow melt will likely cause more flooding.

Large parts of the the Southern Interior are still recovering from the weekend's flooding, which evacuated homes, washed out bridges and roads, and caused boil water notices in communities across the area.

The weather statement is in effect for the entire Thompson - Okanagan, Boundary - Similkameen, West Columbia and Kootenays, the Shuswap and Nicola regions.