41783

BC  

More thunderstorms coming

- | Story: 196642

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout large parts of the Southern Interior later this week.

Meteorologists are expecting a cold front to stall over the region late Thursday, before moving transitioning out on Friday. Rain and the threat of thunderstorms are likely, beginning late Thursday.

The public is advised to remain well clear of quickly flowing water and riverbanks, as the heavy rain combined with snow melt will likely cause more flooding.

Large parts of the the Southern Interior are still recovering from the weekend's flooding, which evacuated homes, washed out bridges and roads, and caused boil water notices in communities across the area.

The weather statement is in effect for the entire Thompson - Okanagan, Boundary - Similkameen, West Columbia and Kootenays, the Shuswap and Nicola regions.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41381
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39830
40234
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


Please save me from my stupid human

Galleries
If you’re owned by a human, then you’re going to have to deal with their shenanigans.
Please save me from my stupid human (2)
Galleries
Pet revenge will be bittersweet.
How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert
Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus...
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...

38470