Floods move voting stations

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Several voting stations over a number of ridings have been reassigned due to flooding in the Southern Interior.

That includes stations in Kelowna-Lake Country, Boundary-Similkameen and Shuswap.

In Kelowna-Lake Country, the Holiday Park Resort isn't available due to the flooding, and voting areas 017 and 018 are being reassigned to Winfield Memorial Hall at 10130 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., which is also serving voting areas 011 to 016.

In Boundary-Similkameen, voters assigned to vote at Grand Forks Sr. Hall are now asked to go to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Voters affected by local flooding may vote at their nearest voting place, according to Elections B.C.

Also in Boundary-Similkameen, the district electoral officer is keeping an eye on water levels in the Kettle River, which could affect access to the Rock Creek and Boundary Fair Pavilion. If roads do close due to flooding, Elections B.C. staff will be deployed to the area to instruct.

Further north in the Shuswap, Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road is closed at Robinson Creek due to a landslide.

Residents who have been evacuated can vote at the closest voting station to them, while election officials are being deployed by water taxi to the area northeast of the road closure. Those officials are providing special door-to-door voting.

Due to closures on Highway 8, some voters in the Fraser Nicola riding are being rerouted, while others still have access to their designated voting station.

A full list of the voting station changes can be found on the Elections B.C. website and will be updated as conditions change.