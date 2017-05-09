42235
42249

BC  

Fake gun disrupts voting

- | Story: 196617

A fake handgun prompted a lockdown and disrupted voting at an Aldergrove polling station this morning.

RCMP locked down Aldergrove Community Secondary School for a short time after a young male was seen in the school with a handgun. The school is also a polling station in today's provincial election.

Police ensured all entrances to the school were monitored until the student was found, 14 minutes later.

The fake gun was a prop used in the school's drama department.

The student had posted a photograph of himself on Snapchat holding the gun in the school hallway.

Classes and voting have now resumed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40960
41357
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41318


How to not die if you find yourself lost in the desert

Must Watch
You’re gonna think it’s a good idea to drink cactus water and you’re gonna be very, very wrong.
Lena Headey and Game of Thrones castmate Iain Glen team up for refugee movie
Showbiz
Game of Thrones stars Iain Glen and Lena Headey have teamed up to...
When you’re flipping an overturned car, make sure you brace the wheels
Must Watch
The tow crew did a great job flipping the car back onto its...
Katy Perry doesn’t ‘call out’ Taylor Swift on new album
Music
Katy Perry has denied claims she addresses her feud with Taylor...
People are now making clothes out of 99-cent IKEA bags
Galleries
Everybody seems to be jumping on the idea of turning the...

38470