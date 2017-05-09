Fake gun disrupts voting

Photo: Google Street View

A fake handgun prompted a lockdown and disrupted voting at an Aldergrove polling station this morning.

RCMP locked down Aldergrove Community Secondary School for a short time after a young male was seen in the school with a handgun. The school is also a polling station in today's provincial election.

Police ensured all entrances to the school were monitored until the student was found, 14 minutes later.

The fake gun was a prop used in the school's drama department.

The student had posted a photograph of himself on Snapchat holding the gun in the school hallway.

Classes and voting have now resumed.