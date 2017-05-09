Federal help offered

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says help from Ottawa will available for the community of Grand Forks, should the provincial government request it.

Goodale was responding to a question from South Okanagan - West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings, directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Goodale told the House of Commons his department is in close touch with their British Columbian counterparts.

“The situation is being monitored very carefully and we have indicated to the Province of B.C., if they need federal assistance, it will be provided, and we will give our answer instantly.”

Large parts of Grand Forks have been swamped as the levels of the Granby and Kettle Rivers spiked following heavy rains and snow melt.

ORIGINAL: 12:23 p.m.

Disaster relief benefits have now been extended to Kootenay residents who qualify after flooding hit the region last week.

Disaster financial assistance has been extended to those residents in the Kootenays, on top of assistance already announced for the Okanagan and other areas, Sunday.

Assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

Applications include the Regional District of East Kootenay, Regional District of Central Kootenay and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary in addition to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, North Okanagan Regional District, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District and Central Okanagan Regional District (including all electoral areas, municipalities and First Nations within each district's boundaries).

All applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Aug. 5, 2017.

Click here to access the DFA online application.