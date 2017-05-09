Aid for Kootenay victims

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 12:34 p.m.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings has reportedly called on the federal government to ensure the victims of flooding in Grand Forks are provided for.

Alongside the Kootenays, Grand Forks is among the places in the Southern Interior hit by heavy flooding from heavy rainfall and significant snowmelt.

The NDP tweeted on Tuesday that Cannings had asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during question period if Trudeau can "reassure people of Grand Forks government will provide resources and assistance if needed."

CPAC's recording of Tuesday's question period has not been made available for public review at this time.

ORIGINAL: 12:23 p.m.

Disaster relief benefits have now been extended to Kootenay residents who qualify after flooding hit the region last week.

Disaster financial assistance has been extended to those residents in the Kootenays, on top of assistance already announced for the Okanagan and other areas, Sunday.

Assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

Applications include the Regional District of East Kootenay, Regional District of Central Kootenay and Regional District of Kootenay Boundary in addition to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, North Okanagan Regional District, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District and Central Okanagan Regional District (including all electoral areas, municipalities and First Nations within each district's boundaries).

All applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by Aug. 5, 2017.

Click here to access the DFA online application.