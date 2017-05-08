41776

Convicted 8 years later

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder, eight years after a shooting death in a Surrey apartment.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says RCMP responded to a shots fired call on Feb. 2, 2009, and found 25-year-old James Erickson dead from a gunshot wound.

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound says IHIT took over the investigation in May 2013 and that six months later, a suspect named David Sadler was identified and arrested.

Pound says in a news release that 31-year-old Sadler was handed a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison on Sunday.

She says it's extremely rewarding for IHIT investigators to see justice served because of their commitment and perseverance in such a cold case.

