41299

BC  

Guilt plea in firebombings

- | Story: 196570

Police say a former employee of ICBC has pleaded guilty in a case where people connected with the Justice Institute of B.C. were targeted with firebombings and shootings.

An earlier trial heard 15 families across Metro Vancouver were terrorized after a man who saw them park at the justice training centre in New Westminster tracked them down using information from their licence plates.

The attacks were orchestrated by Vincent Cheung, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison by a B.C. Supreme Court judge last July.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says the investigation determined an employee of ICBC fraudulently obtained the victims' names and personal information by searching their licence plates.

Police say 44-year-old Elaine Rheaume pleaded guilty in New Westminster Provincial Court to one count of unauthorized use of a computer on Monday.

Rheaume, who was fired by the corporation in 2011, received a suspended sentence of nine months of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
36573
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41499


Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017

Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks best gifs! untitled Lots of fun In his mind, he is a champion. untitled Best Kiss Cam moment...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017 (2)
Galleries
A go with the flow type gallery. longboard Josh Harrison and...
Mountain biker narrowly avoids charging bear
Must Watch
In terms of things you don’t want to come across in the...
Ed Sheeran: ‘Copying Eminem cured my stammer’
Music
Ed Sheeran cured his childhood stammer by rapping to Eminem...
The style evolution of the modern douchebag
Must Watch
Douchebags have taken many forms over the years, but one...

38679