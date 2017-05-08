41783

BC  

Nicola state of emergency

Story: 196566

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is the latest area in the Southern Interior to declare a state of local emergency.

The order was issued for Electoral Area M, Beautiful Nicola Valley - North.

The state of local emergency provides the TNRD with the authority to perform emergency works within and around waterways, including constructing or placing erosion protection works or flood protection works when an emergency is declared.

It also permits the TNRD with the authority to clear obstructions from bridges or culverts.

Residents continue to be reminded that if they feel they are in imminent danger, they should evacuate immediately.

If you are a TNRD resident and choose to evacuate, or require information or sandbagging supplies, please call the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

 

