Nicola flooding expected

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Increasing water levels will lead to more flooding this week along the Nicola Lake and river affecting Merritt and other areas, according to officials with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

The region is under a state of emergency.

Nicola Lake is currently filling at a rate in excess of 100 cubic metres per second, 40 per cent more than the previous historical maximum. The lake is reported to be rising 24 centimetres per day.

The weather forecast over the Nicola River watershed later this week is for thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall. That's expected to increase streamflows and raise the level of the lake.

Officials anticipate lake levels will rise approximately 1.3 metres above the current elevation, which will likely lead to water going through the emergency spillway and cause overbank flooding in Merritt and areas downstream along the Nicola River.

Ministry staff are monitoring conditions through Merritt and around Nicola Lake.

Property owners along the lake and river are encouraged to move any equipment away from the water. During periods of high flow, river banks may be unstable and more prone to sudden collapse. People are being asked to stay well away and to keep young children and pets away from the banks of fast-flowing streams and flooded areas or bridges.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is the latest area in the Southern Interior to declare a state of local emergency.

The order was issued for Electoral Area M, Beautiful Nicola Valley - North.

The state of local emergency provides the TNRD with the authority to perform emergency works within and around waterways, including constructing or placing erosion protection works or flood protection works when an emergency is declared.

It also permits the TNRD with the authority to clear obstructions from bridges or culverts.

Residents continue to be reminded that if they feel they are in imminent danger, they should evacuate immediately.

If you are a TNRD resident and choose to evacuate, or require information or sandbagging supplies, please call the TNRD Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.