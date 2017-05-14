Rodeo ready for action

Photo: Cloverdale Rodeo

Rodeo's best are ready to get dirty at the Cloverdale International Rodeo and Country Fair.

The action-packed May long weekend of family fun returns May 19-22.

Cowboys – and girls – will compete for $328,000 in prize money in bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and ladies barrel racing.

The country fair has plenty of activities for kids and agricultural displays. There will also be a lumberjack show, and entertainment in the BC Country Music Association pavilion, the sixth annual World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Competition, B.C.’s largest travelling midway, and more.

Juno nominated country star Aaron Pritchett will perform on the Sunday night.

For a full list of events and performances that weekend visit here.

