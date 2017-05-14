42236
42249

BC  

Rodeo ready for action

- | Story: 196557

Rodeo's best are ready to get dirty at the Cloverdale International Rodeo and Country Fair.

The action-packed May long weekend of family fun returns May 19-22.

Cowboys – and girls – will compete for $328,000 in prize money in bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding and ladies barrel racing.

The country fair has plenty of activities for kids and agricultural displays. There will also be a lumberjack show, and entertainment in the BC Country Music Association pavilion, the sixth annual World Freestyle Round-Up Skateboarding Competition, B.C.’s largest travelling midway, and more.

Juno nominated country star Aaron Pritchett will perform on the Sunday night. 

For a full list of events and performances that weekend visit here.
 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
40950
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40950
41499
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39834


Daily Dose – May 14, 2017

Daily Dose
Find some inner balance with today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 14, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Remember, next time you encounter a bear, we’ve got you...
Beyonce facing a fight for Blue Ivy Carter trademark
Music
Beyonce is facing a new challenge in her efforts to trademark the...
⚡Helicopter Lineman Working High Voltage Lines⚡
Must Watch
Even though he’s been trained and knows exactly what...
John Legend to provide prisoners with business investment
Music
John Legend has launched a new initiative aimed at providing...

38100