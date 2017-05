Photo: Sarah Kobylka

Dozens of campsites were underwater in Rock Creek as of Sunday evening.

A Castanet viewer sent in photographs that show a muddy pond covering much of the Kettle River Recreation Area.

Flood water had reached almost the tops of fences in some areas.

The Kettle River day-use area and campground sites 14 to 53 are closed due to flooding.

One of Canada’s most historic and scenic railway routes runs through the campgrounds.