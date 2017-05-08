41783
Couple, child go missing

Police are searching for a family of three from Burnaby who have been missing since Sunday.

RCMP say the parents and their four-year-old son did not return home as expected Sunday evening after having gone out around 3 p.m.

Missing is 38-year-old Ming Dong Xu and his wife, 36-year-old Yu Ling Zhang.

They were with their son Garrick Xu.

Police say they were last seen in a silver 2006 Honda Accord.

Anyone who may have information on the family's whereabouts are being asked to contact police.

