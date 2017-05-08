Who shot raccoon?

41299
A shocking attack on a raccoon in Maple Ridge has prompted a wildlife protection group to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person responsible.

The severely injured animal was discovered last Wednesday, shot by a crossbow bolt.

The raccoon was put down due to its injuries but is believed to have suffered for as long as 24 hours, according to a veterinarian.

“There is absolutely no reason for an animal to be treated in such a horrendous manner,” said Adrian Nelson, spokesperson for the Associaton for the Protection of Fur-Bearing Animals. “Whether this incident was in response to local conflict, or a disturbing attempt at something else, it needs to be addressed through the justice system. At no time should this sort of treatment of wildlife ever take place in our society.”

The incident is being investigated by the RCMP and the Conservation Officers Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251, or the Conservation Officer Service’s RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

