RCMP find clandestine lab

Langley RCMP members were called to a residential apartment building in the 21000 block of 56 Avenue On May 5 after a few concerned callers in the area.

Residents called in saying they could hear a woman whimpering in one of the apartments. Occupants of the residence ignored police requests to open the door so RCMP entered the home by force.

The ‘whimpering’ was actually coming from a television and one male was located inside who appeared to be suffering the effects of illicit drug use.

Officers apprehended the resident and took him to the hospital.

\While inside the apartment, officers found what appeared to be a clandestine lab.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant the next day Items located in the residence are believed to be consistent with the production of DMT (Dimemthyltryptamine), a psychedelic drug.

All hazardous chemicals were removed from the residence and Langley Drug Section will continue to conduct the investigation.

The 41 year old male has been released from custody and the investigation is ongoing.