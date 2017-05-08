Church goes up in flames

Photo: CTV Vancouver

Roughly 40 firefighters battled a stubborn fire at a recently renovated church in Abbotsford Monday morning.

The fire started in the stairwell outside of the Sevenoaks Alliance Church just after 3 a.m.

Crews used chainsaws and axes to cut into the walls and attic to access the areas where the fire was burning.

Asst. Chief Ron Hull of Abbotsford Fire, said it's a "stubborn" blaze to fight.

"It’s a very complicated roof structure, there’s a lot of little voids where the fire is getting into," he said.

Pastor Jamie Fox said the blaze is an extreme loss to the congregation because the brand-new roof is a part of a $1.3-million renovation project. The roof was a day or two away from being completed, he said.

"We've been in a process since the summer of renovation, we've put a new roof on, and now it's been torn into," said Fox.

"It's hard to see. The church family have been so generous, and giving and coming together to pay for this roof and it's really hard to see it damaged like that."

The affected area is a multi-purpose area used for youth groups, children’s programs and a support group for recovering addicts.

Fire investigators are expected to be at the scene for most of the day.

The church will be closed until further notice.

