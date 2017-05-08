42092

Says vows during marathon

Close to 16,000 runners from dozens of countries ran the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday.

Different people motivate themselves to finish the race in different ways, but few had more motivation than James Makokis and Anthony Johnson.

 

James Makokis and Anthony Johnson tied the knot at the 32 km mark of the BMO Vancouver Marathon Sunday.

The First Nations couple took a break at the 32-kilometre-mark to exchange vows on English Bay Beach.

“It’s definitely motivating for your run time if you’re getting married,” Johnson said. “Running to the altar.”

The couple had already committed to training for the marathon together, and they decided to use the occasion to make their romantic commitment as well.

“We wanted to do something fun and different,” Johnson said.

“And special and unique and exciting,” Makokis added. “We thought, ‘what a good way of being healthy together.’”

Friends and family gathered on the beach for a ceremony that incorporated indigenous traditions and a nod to the marathon backdrop. The grooms ran the race in tuxedo T-shirts, over which they wore formal jackets during the ceremony.

The pair said they  didn't mind sharing their day with thousands of strangers.

“We have the biggest wedding party,” Makokis said with a laugh.

“All the guests with none of the payment,” Johnson said.

-wit files from CTV Vancouver 

