Truck submerged in water

Residents on Manitoba's Brokenhead River are confused after seeing a bright red pickup truck sitting mostly submerged in the middle of the river, with a canoe tied to its roof.

The truck went into the water sometime around 3 p.m. on Saturday, police said. It's unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water, but police say the driver escaped without serious injury.

The vehicle had drifted downstream by Sunday, where the water level was high enough to cover its hood. Its headlights were still shining on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle went into the water near Springfield, Man., somewhere on a stretch of road that winds its way along the edge of the river.

Residents say despite the the water being so close to homes, they have never seen a car go into the river.

"This is the first time this ever happened, that a car with a canoe on top is in the water," Mary Koster told CTV Winnipeg.

Her husband, Fred, added that the incident is "strange to me altogether."

Locals say high water and strong currents likely played a factor in the weird incident.

With files from CTV Vancouver 

