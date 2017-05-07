Nicola Lake full to brim

Photo: Twitter

Authorities are monitoring Mamit Lake dam around the clock as water levels remain high in the Lower Nicola region.

Indications are that levels are beginning to drop, and spillways on the dam are continuing to operate appropriately, the Thompson Nicola Regional District reports.

Evacuation alerts remain in place, however.

High water levels have impacted power poles in the area, knocking out service for some residents, including those on the Lower Nicola Indian Band reserve.

Residents along Nicola Lake are urged to take steps to protect their properties from localized flooding.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations reduced outflows from the Nicola Lake dam by 50 per cent on Friday, due to high stream flows. This reduced flooding concerns in Merritt, but means the Nicola Lake reservoir is now full.

As spring runoff continues, ministry staff will monitor conditions and release more water from the dam as needed. However, shoreline flooding around Nicola Lake is expected later this week.

The bridge between Lower Nicola and Highway 8 to Merritt is currently inaccessible, the Indian band reports.

The highway is also flooded or washed out in at least places in the area, DriveBC reports.