41776

BC  

Worst may be over

- | Story: 196476

The worst may be over after floods and mudslides wreaked havoc in the Southern Interior over the weekend.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says water levels have been receding throughout western portions of affected areas, including the South and Central Okanagan, Kootenays and Shuswap.

The forecast centre is maintaining a flood watch for Salmon Creek and a high streamflow advisory across the province's southeast.

Officials with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say water levels have dropped, but evacuation alerts and orders remain in place throughout the area, as do local states of emergency for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry delta.

Rivers and creeks have seen water levels rise in response to heavy rainfall and warm temperatures, which have spurred on the spring snowmelt.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41446
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40303
41620
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260


Honest Trailer – Top Gun

Must Watch
Not even the 80’s can escape the wrath of Honest Trailers.
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell move in together – report
Showbiz
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have reportedly...
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world
Galleries
These places are merely a sad reflection of what they used to be.
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world (2)
Galleries
Totally wouldn’t visit any of these places at night.
German engineering at it’s finest
Must Watch
Because, why not!?

40801