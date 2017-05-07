Photo: Denise Egan Debris washed into Okanagan Lake during floods.

The worst may be over after floods and mudslides wreaked havoc in the Southern Interior over the weekend.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre says water levels have been receding throughout western portions of affected areas, including the South and Central Okanagan, Kootenays and Shuswap.

The forecast centre is maintaining a flood watch for Salmon Creek and a high streamflow advisory across the province's southeast.

Officials with Central Okanagan Emergency Operations say water levels have dropped, but evacuation alerts and orders remain in place throughout the area, as do local states of emergency for Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry delta.

Rivers and creeks have seen water levels rise in response to heavy rainfall and warm temperatures, which have spurred on the spring snowmelt.