Help for flooded properties

Photo: Pam Borutski

The B.C. government is offering financial assistance for people affected by flooding in the Southern Interior, through the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

DFA is available to home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, famers, charitable organizations and local governments whose insurance doesn't cover losses caused by the flood.

The DFA funding is open to applications for properties in several Southern Interior regional districts, including Thompson-Nicola, North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Okanagan-Similkameen and Central Okanagan. That includes all electoral areas and municipalities within each district.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management B.C. by Aug. 5, 2017, giving three months since the flooding started.

Application forms can be found on the B.C. government's website.

Disaster Financial Assistance pitches in for 80 per cent of total eligible damage over $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000, and claims can be made in more than one category of property. For example, one claim can be made in the home owner category and the farm owner category.

Proof that the home is their principal residence is required for a home owner or residential tenant to receive the assistance.

More information on eligibility can be found on the government's website.