41299

BC  

Help for flooded properties

- | Story: 196469

The B.C. government is offering financial assistance for people affected by flooding in the Southern Interior, through the Disaster Financial Assistance program.

DFA is available to home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, famers, charitable organizations and local governments whose insurance doesn't cover losses caused by the flood.

The DFA funding is open to applications for properties in several Southern Interior regional districts, including Thompson-Nicola, North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap, Okanagan-Similkameen and Central Okanagan. That includes all electoral areas and municipalities within each district.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management B.C. by Aug. 5, 2017, giving three months since the flooding started.

Application forms can be found on the B.C. government's website.

Disaster Financial Assistance pitches in for 80 per cent of total eligible damage over $1,000 to a maximum claim of $300,000, and claims can be made in more than one category of property. For example, one claim can be made in the home owner category and the farm owner category.

Proof that the home is their principal residence is required for a home owner or residential tenant to receive the assistance.

More information on eligibility can be found on the government's website.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41935
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Honest Trailer – Top Gun

Must Watch
Not even the 80’s can escape the wrath of Honest Trailers.
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell move in together – report
Showbiz
Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have reportedly...
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world
Galleries
These places are merely a sad reflection of what they used to be.
Chilling photos from abandoned places around the world (2)
Galleries
Totally wouldn’t visit any of these places at night.
German engineering at it’s finest
Must Watch
Because, why not!?

40669