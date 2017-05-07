600k turnout to vote early

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Well over half a million British Columbians turned out over the course of six days of advanced voting ahead of what's turning out to be a neck-and-neck election.

Provincially, 614,389 early voters comes out well ahead of 366,558 in 2013, even when taking into account the two extra days of voting ahead of the regular polls this year. Previously, elections only allowed early voting over four days, typically the Wednesday to the Saturday immediately prior to election day.

An extra Saturday and Sunday were added to the mix this election, and over the six day voting period, an average of over 102,000 hit the polls each day in B.C., compared to under 92,000 in the last election. The biggest day for voting in B.C. was the final day, but in the Okanagan it was the first day that brought the crowds.

Of the seven Okanagan Valley ridings from Boundary-Similkameen to the south up to Shuswap, Penticton brought out the most voters over the six days, a 9,889, but Boundary-Similkameen brought out the highest percentage of registered voters at 26.4 per cent.

The South Okanagan dominated the Central and North Okanagan, with 24.2 per cent of registered voters turning out over both ridings, while the Central and North Okanagan ridings saw 19.8 and 18.8 per cent turn out in each area.

Shuswap had the fewest voters turn out, at 8,152, but it was Vernon-Monashee that brought out the the lowest percentage of registered voters, at 17.9 per cent.

In total, the Okanagan Valley had 62,926 voters over the course of the early voting period, making 20.6 per cent of the region's registered voters. Meanwhile, 19.5 per cent of B.C. turned out to vote.

The numbers turning out to vote ahead of the regular polls have been going steadily up since 1996, when just 91,339 people turned out to the advance polls in all of B.C., marking 5.74 per cent of the total vote that year. Meanwhile, in 2013, that number was getting closer to 370,000 voters, at 20.34 per cent of the total vote.

This year's numbers are a clear indicator that the advance vote is continuing to grow, but it's impossible to say at this point what portion of the total vote that will make up, with general election day coming on Tuesday.

Dustin Godfrey