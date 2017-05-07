Highways update

Photo: Google Maps
Drive BC has issued updates for the following sections of roads, many of which have been impacted by slides.
- Highway 1 reduced to single lane alternating traffic 4 km east of Canoe due to a mudslide
- Highway 6 reduced to single lane alternating traffic with a 2-hour pilot car service 8 km east of Cherryville due to a wash out
- Highway 8 closed in both directions 300 m east of Lower Nicola at Guichon Creek due to flooding. No estimated time of opening. Assessment in progress
- Highway 8 closed in both directions 25 km west of Merritt city centre, at Voght Street because of wash out. No estimated time of opening
- Highway 97a closed in both directions from Grindrod to Sicamous (27.2 km) because of mud slide. Traffic controlled detour available for passenger vehicles, light trucks and tour buses only
- Highway 97d closed in both directions 10 km east of junction with Highway 97C in Logan Lake because of wash out