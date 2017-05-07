Highway 97a reopens

Photo: Google Maps
UPDATED: 1:20 p.m.
Highway 97a between Grindrod and Sicamous is finally and partially open to traffic following a mudslide on Friday.
Drive B.C. reported Sunday afternoon that the road was open to single lane alternating traffic.
Drive BC has issued updates for the following sections of roads, many of which have been impacted by slides.
- Highway 1 reduced to single lane alternating traffic 4 km east of Canoe due to a mudslide
- Highway 6 reduced to single lane alternating traffic with a 2-hour pilot car service 8 km east of Cherryville due to a wash out
- Highway 8 closed in both directions 300 m east of Lower Nicola at Guichon Creek due to flooding. No estimated time of opening. Assessment in progress
- Highway 8 closed in both directions 25 km west of Merritt city centre, at Voght Street because of wash out. No estimated time of opening
- Highway 97a closed in both directions from Grindrod to Sicamous (27.2 km) because of mud slide. Traffic controlled detour available for passenger vehicles, light trucks and tour buses only
- Highway 97d closed in both directions 10 km east of junction with Highway 97C in Logan Lake because of wash out