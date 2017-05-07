41299

Evac alert north of Merritt

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert due to flooding in the Guichon Creek area, south of Mamit Lake.

The situation poses an imminent threat to people and property in the rural community north of Merritt.

Affected properties include:

  • 5961 and all residences from 5985 to 6041 Beech Rd.
  • 125, 229, 251, 351, 356, 374, 390, 411, 440, 443, 456, 465, and 474 Marshall Rd.
  • 2350, 2358, and 2366 Carrington Street
  • 291, 296, 300, 308, 311, 316, 341, and 420 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8
  • 310, 311, and 323 Guichon Avenue
  • 357 Gray Avenue

Residents should prepare to evacuate their premises and property should it become necessary.

The Thompson- Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre can be reached at 1-866-377-7188.

