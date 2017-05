Photo: Contributed

Highway 1 is closed in both directions 20 kilometres east of Revelstoke because of a vehicle incident.

An estimated time of opening is currently unavailable, according to DriveBC.

Highway 6EW is closed in both directions because of a washout 8 kilometres east of Cherryville.

The road is reduced to single lane alternating traffic with a 24 hour pilot car service.

Castanet will provide updates as they become available.