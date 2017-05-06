Upper Nicola evac alert

Photo: TNRD

More evacuation alerts are being issued for the B.C. Interior.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District due to the flooding in the vicinity of Mill Creek and Upper Nicola.

The alert is for the following areas:

3855, 3889, and 4015 Mill Creek Road,

Lot A, Plan 27211, DL 1920 on the southeast side of Mill Creek Road,

3848 Grimshire Road,

4460, 4465 and 4477 Kamloops Merritt Highway 5A

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their homes and property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance warning as possible prior to the evacuation; however they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Officials are urging people to locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception centre; gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants; prepare to move any disabled persons and children; collect pets and pet needs and if possible, move livestock to a safe area.

If an evacuation is required, residents must register with Emergency Social Services at the designated reception centre. Further information will be provided at that time.

Anyone who requires transportation assistance or more information can contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.