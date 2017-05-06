Man missing after slide

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

A man is unaccounted for after his house was destroyed in a landslide in the middle of the night on Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

The large slide occurred at about midnight Saturday, and several homes have been evacuated.

It's unclear how many homes were impacted by the slide.

ORIGINAL: 7:00 a.m.

A landslide in the Shuswap has forced the evacuation of several homes.

The landslide occurred at approximately midnight Saturday May 6, in the 5900 block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

RCMP is on scene and a precautionary tactical evacuation of homes within the area is being conducted.

Residents who have left their homes and require Emergency Support Services are advised to call 250-517-8071 for further assistance.

Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road is closed from approximately the 5800 to the 6000 block.

Traffic is not able to pass through the slide area at this time and members of the public are advised to remain away from the area.

Emergency crews will further assess the slide area as soon possible in the daylight hours.

More information will be updated on the CSRD website as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone requiring RCMP, ambulance or fire crews can call 911.

This is the second time a slide has hit the area. In early April, two homes were damaged by a mud slide and two others evacuated.