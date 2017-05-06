42092
40959

BC  

Slides, washouts all over

- | Story: 196384

Mudslides and washouts continue to cause havoc on highways from Cherryville to Cache Creek.

DriveBC is reporting this morning that Highway 6 is closed in both directions eight kilometres east of Cherryville due to a large washout.

An assessment is in progress, and currently there is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 1 is washed out at Cache Creek, with the route reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Highway 97A continues to be closed in both directions eight km north of Grindrod, at Zetter Green Road, because of mudslide on Friday.

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions four km east of Canoe because of another mudslide.

A geotechnical assessment was conducted overnight, but there is still no estimated time of opening.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
42110
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41437
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41620


Millennial Home Buyer

Must Watch
This will hit close to home for some of us…
Daily Dose – May 6, 2017
Daily Dose
Bounce your way through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – May 6, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get your Dose on.
Lorde: ‘I know I’m quite strange’
Music
Lorde is doing her best to stay true to herself on her musical...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017
Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week!

40891