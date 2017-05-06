Slides, washouts all over

Photo: DriveBC

Mudslides and washouts continue to cause havoc on highways from Cherryville to Cache Creek.

DriveBC is reporting this morning that Highway 6 is closed in both directions eight kilometres east of Cherryville due to a large washout.

An assessment is in progress, and currently there is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 1 is washed out at Cache Creek, with the route reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic.

Highway 97A continues to be closed in both directions eight km north of Grindrod, at Zetter Green Road, because of mudslide on Friday.

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions four km east of Canoe because of another mudslide.

A geotechnical assessment was conducted overnight, but there is still no estimated time of opening.