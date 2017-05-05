Washout on Hwy. 1

Photo: Contributed

There were significant delays on Highway 1, east of Rogers Pass Friday afternoon, after water washed out a portion of the highway.

Paul, a Vernon man, was delayed for about an hour as he travelled west along the highway, at about 5 p.m.

“They were doing some work there on the road to try and do the expansion, but then as the water built up and pooled above the road, it created a big washout,” Paul said.

“We got through, but I'm not sure how many more vehicles are going to go through, because they looked pretty concerned that it was going to wash out again.”

While stopped, Paul used his drone to capture images of the washout.

While he made it through the washout, Paul was concerned he would be facing more delays on his way home to Vernon once he got to Sicamous.