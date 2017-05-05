41299
39499

BC  

Washout on Hwy. 1

- | Story: 196378

There were significant delays on Highway 1, east of Rogers Pass Friday afternoon, after water washed out a portion of the highway.

Paul, a Vernon man, was delayed for about an hour as he travelled west along the highway, at about 5 p.m.

“They were doing some work there on the road to try and do the expansion, but then as the water built up and pooled above the road, it created a big washout,” Paul said.

“We got through, but I'm not sure how many more vehicles are going to go through, because they looked pretty concerned that it was going to wash out again.”

While stopped, Paul used his drone to capture images of the washout.  

While he made it through the washout, Paul was concerned he would be facing more delays on his way home to Vernon once he got to Sicamous

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
39638
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40166
39876
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41135


TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...

41421