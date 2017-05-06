Half a mil for rooftop tree

Photo: CTV

An iconic rooftop tree atop a Vancouver condo building will cost more than half a million dollars to replace.

The West End pin oak stood atop the English Bay tower since 1987, near Stanley Park.

The tree was recently removed after drought damage affected its health in 2015.

The massive bowl holding the soil and tree needs to be re-waterproofed, and new tree will replace it – at a hefty price tag of $554,000.

Labour, engineering, materials, scaffolding, fees and taxes account for the majority of the cost, which will be borne by the strata members at about $35,000 per unit.

And they don't have a choice. The city's building permit was contingent on the rooftop novelty.

A new, 25-foot tree will be planted in the fall on top of the 19-storey building.

