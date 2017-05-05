Teen dies in wake of crash

Photo: CTV

RCMP say a 17-year-old youth has died of his injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in the Cloverdale area of Surrey.

Police say he was one of three people hurt in two separate collisions on 64th Avenue on Wednesday night.

Mounties say a black Cadillac failed to stop after colliding with a car and then rammed a Honda Prelude, slamming that vehicle into the pumps of a nearby gas station.

Police say three people trapped in the Prelude were rescued by firefighters but the driver was critically injured while the passengers suffered serious injuries.

A 22-year-old Surrey woman was arrested at the scene of the second crash and RCMP say they have not ruled out alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the collisions.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident on 64th Avenue and Highway 15 to contact them.