41783
41715

BC  

Teen dies in wake of crash

- | Story: 196374

RCMP say a 17-year-old youth has died of his injuries following a multi-vehicle collision in the Cloverdale area of Surrey.

Police say he was one of three people hurt in two separate collisions on 64th Avenue on Wednesday night.

Mounties say a black Cadillac failed to stop after colliding with a car and then rammed a Honda Prelude, slamming that vehicle into the pumps of a nearby gas station.

Police say three people trapped in the Prelude were rescued by firefighters but the driver was critically injured while the passengers suffered serious injuries.

A 22-year-old Surrey woman was arrested at the scene of the second crash and RCMP say they have not ruled out alcohol, drugs or speed as factors in the collisions.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident on 64th Avenue and Highway 15 to contact them.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39830
40605
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37070


TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...

37042
39499