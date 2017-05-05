PM ponders coal ban

42092
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark's request to ban or heavily tax thermal coal from the United States is gaining traction with the federal government.

In a statement today, Clark says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has agreed to seriously review her request, which she made after the United States slapped new duties on softwood.

Clark says Trudeau shows he shares her commitment to secure a trade agreement on softwood.

The B.C. Liberal leader, who is campaigning ahead of Tuesday's provincial election, says they also share a desire to reduce global reliance on dirty thermal coal as a source of electricity.

About 94 per cent of the thermal coal shipped through the province comes from the United States and is bound for Asia, but Alberta also ships it to B.C.'s coast.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said earlier this week that Clark's suggestion of a $70-a-tonne carbon tax would be bad news for the industry.

37042