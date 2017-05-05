41717
Big drug bust in Surrey

Drug raids in Surrey have resulted in 13 arrests, weapons seizures and a huge cache of crystal meth, heroin and possible fentanyl, as well as marijuana.

Several handguns and crossbows were seized.

The drugs included 1,100 doses of crystal meth, 400 doses of heroin/suspected fentanyl, and nine kilograms of marijuana.

Surrey RCMP revealed the mid-April raids on Friday.

Warrants were executed at homes on the 12900 block of 108th Avenue and 13300 block of Bentley Road. Residents were allegedly operating “storefront” drug operations.

Adam Bruce Bogart, 32, of Surrey has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm, and breach of a firearms prohibition. Three others were also detained on outstanding warrants.  

