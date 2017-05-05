Fire chief missing in creek

Photo: BC Gov

The RCMP says the fire chief of Cache Creek in British Columbia's Interior is missing and may to have been swept away in a swollen creek early today.

Searchers, including the Kamloops Search and Rescue team, a helicopter, a swift-water rescue team, a canine unit and dozens of volunteers are looking for Clayton Cassidy.

The RCMP say the 59-year-old man went missing early today while checking water levels for Cache Creek and he was last seen near the water.

Police say Cassidy's vehicle was also found near the creek.

Cassidy was given a Medal of Good Citizenship by the B.C. government last year for his efforts helping Cache Creek residents during a devastating flood in May 2015.

The province issued a special information bulletin on Friday, urging caution in B.C.'s southern and central Interior regions because increased snowmelt and higher than normal rain levels are pushing rivers and creeks over their banks.