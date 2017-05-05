40304
Avalanche buries highway

An avalanche has buried the Icefields Parkway between Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing in Banff National Park.

The slide came down Thursday afternoon, just north of the Trans-Canada Highway junction. At the time, the road was expected to be closed for at least 24 hours. It’s unlikely the highway will be restored by Friday evening.

Spring conditions have brought highly variable avalanche conditions to the park, “as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming,” Avalanche Canada’s Friday report states.

A widepread avalanche cycle continues where large avalanches are running well below treeline into snowfree bushy runouts... It’s time to avoid all avalanche terrain and runouts. The hazard will remain high to extreme,” the report continues.

