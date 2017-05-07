Van city worst for red tape

Photo: Contributed

Regulation in Vancouver is keeping people from building new homes, which is helping fuel sky-high housing prices in the city.

That’s the conclusion of a report released this week by the Fraser Institute.

The think tank’s report, New Homes and Red Tape in British Columbia: Residential Land-Use Regulation in the Lower Mainland, puts Vancouver at the very bottom of a 19-municipality list ranking the ease of navigating residential development regulations.

To compile the report, the institute surveyed housing developers and homebuilders to collect data about how residential land-use regulation affects the supply of new housing in their communities.

According to that data, Vancouver has the longest building permit approval times in the lower mainland, with permits taking an average of 21 months to come through.

That’s a fair amount longer than the second-to-last place finisher, West Vancouver, where approvals take an average of 18.3 months, and third-to-last Surrey, where approvals typically take 13.2 months.

Vancouver’s nearly two-year wait time contrasts starkly with the City of Langley, where, on average, approvals come in less than two months.

“Increasing housing supply in Vancouver could help lower prices, but unfortunately there are a lot of confusing and costly regulations on the books that deter new homes from being built,” said Kenneth Green, a senior research director at the Fraser Institute and co-author of the study.

Green added that the long permit wait times in Vancouver “should worry anyone concerned about high home prices in the city” because extra time to get homes built “are ultimately passed on to homebuyers.”

The report also pegs Vancouver as having most opposition to new residential development from city council and community groups, and the highest costs, on average, to comply with development regulations.

It estimates it costs almost $78,000 for every new unit of housing built in the city. That compares to a typical cost of regulatory compliance in Port Moody, New Westminster, Pitt Meadows and the City of Langley of less than $10,000 per unit.

“If municipal councils in the Lower Mainland, especially in Vancouver, really want to increase the supply of housing, they should consider more sound regulatory regimes that encourage—not stifle—residential development,” Green said.