CFLer becomes a cop

Former BC Lions receiver Shawn Gore is one of Vancouver's newest cops.

The Vancouver Police Department swore in 30 new recruits Thursday.

Gore announced his retirement from sports this morning, and this afternoon received his VPD badge.

"I'm back to being a rookie," Gore told CTV. "My eyes are open, my ears open, I'm just ready to learn."

Gore played with the Lions for seven seasons and described his departure as bittersweet.

Police Chief Adam Palmer said: "As a professional athlete, you work in a team environment, and policing is very much a team environment."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

