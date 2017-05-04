Threat of stinky neighbours

Photo: Google Maps

A Vancouver Island land owner is threatening put in a pig feedlot if he can’t have his property removed from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

â€‹If that doesn’t happen, residents will have to put up with a stinky neighbour next to their homes, and across the street from a hotel.

“The land owner is in a position where if it has to stay in the ALR, he has to find a means of farming it. It’s as simple as that,” his representative, Stephanie Davison, told council in Sooke. “It’s not a threat. It’s not a bullying tactic. It’s the position he’s in.”

The owner claims the land hasn't been farmable for decades.

“Seems like a game to me, kind of pushing and shoving,” neighbour Kathy Collings told CTV.

To remove the land from the ALR, the city must first support the move, but so far council has been unwilling.

