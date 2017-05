Photo: CTV

The Duncan SPCA on Vancouver Island was broken into and looted late Wednesday.

Thieves stole cash and donations, and damaged property.

“Luckily, no animals were harmed during (the) incident,” RCMP Const. Jeannine Beattie said.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island