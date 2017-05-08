41717
King of the Sea visits

Japan’s King of the Sea, also known as Kaiwo Maru, one of the world’s largest tall ships, spent the weekend in Richmond in a rare North American visit.

The Ships to Shore event featured tours of the vessel, music, food, culture and fireworks at Garry Point Park. It was also billed as a Canada 150 celebration.

It was the Kaiwo Maru's second voyage to Richmond since 2004, and provided "a rare opportunity to view this majestic ship,” said Mayor Malcolm Brodie. 

Richmond was the only North American port of call on this visit.

"This special visit recognizes the strong cultural ties and long standing friendship between Richmond and Japan," added Brodie.

