3 assaults, 2 hours

A Richmond man has been arrested after thee assaults happened all within two hours of each other.

On April 26, a woman was walking near Monmouth Avenue and Joyce Street when a man approached her from behind and asked her not to move.

Half an hour later, a woman was entering an apartment building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue when she was grabbed from behind.

A third woman was pulled into the bushes and was sexually assaulted outside an unoccupied house on East 46th Avenue near Doman Street.

All of the incidents took place between midnight and 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bilali Miyonkuru, 19, has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and robbery. He remains in custody at this time.

Vancouver police are continuing to investigate and ask that anyone with information contact them at 604-717-3720.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

